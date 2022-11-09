Polls are beginning to close across the country as Americans vote in the 2022 Midterm Elections.

At 6:00 p.m. EST, polls closed in Kentucky and Indiana. An hour later, at 7:00 p.m. EST, polls closed in Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

35 Senate seats and all 435 House of Representatives seats are on the ballot.

An Edison Research exit poll of midterm voters showed that inflation and abortion were the top issues on voters mind, with three of ten citing one or the other as their top concern, according to Reuters.

7:17 p.m. EST:CNN projects Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the chamber, will win reelection in South Carolina and defeat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews.