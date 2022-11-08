Mercaz Olami, the Zionist arm of Masorti-Conservative Judaism in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Australia, called on presumptive Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu not to allow Otzma Yehudit chairman MK a minister in the government he is expected to form.

The organization said in a statement on the elections for the 25th Knesset which were held in Israel last week: "The national elections which took place in Israel this past week were open and transparent. The voter turnout was particularly high, attesting to the strength of Israel’s democracy. We are proud of this reality and of Israel as a vibrant democracy. We also applaud the fact that all sides accept the results of the election. We affirm our unshakable support for the State of Israel."

"However, in light of the basic values stated in the Declaration of Independence of the State of Israel, we respond to the election results with great concern. It is impossible to ignore the fact that the coalition which appears to be in the making, will include politicians whose positions regarding basic elements of democracy and diversity (such as Jewish pluralism, LGBTQ and vulnerable minorities) significantly differ from the values which have guided Zionism since its inception. The bridges between Israel and world Jewry could be severely damaged if a step back will be taken on sensitive issues like the Egalitarian Kotel, conversion, and who is a Jew.

"We are worried and troubled because the power of Israel depends not only on her military and economic strength but also on her values, her international stature as a liberal democracy and her connection with the Jewish people around the world.

"We have always been proud of Israel and plan to continue to be so forever

בכל יום ובכל עת ובכל שעה (Every moment, every day, every hour). This very eternal pride causes us to firmly turn to the next Prime Minister of Israel with a request not to appoint Itamar Ben-Gvir to a ministerial position in the new Government. He has been convicted of criminal acts including incitement of racism, possession of propaganda material of a terrorist organization and support of a terrorist organization," the Conservative organization said.