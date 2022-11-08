Founded in 2013, Israeli startup Adnimation specializes in helping online publishers maximize their ad revenues using its advanced technology and monetization experts.

As many top companies are reducing their advertising budgets amid growing fears of a recession, Adnimation, an Israeli ad technology startup, is continuing to expand and log impressive results.

Adnimation specializes in helping online publishers maximize their ad revenue using its advanced technology and monetization experts. The company offers services to websites, mobile apps, and connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) channels and apps.

The economic downturn and fears of a recession have led many companies to reduce their online advertising budgets, which impact many online publishers whose business models heavily rely on generating ad revenue.

“The economic challenges facing the world and specifically the advertising industry are concerning, and that is why Adnimation is focused on providing our partnering publishers with the best possible service to help them continue thriving during this time of uncertainty,” said Tomer Treves, co-founder and CBO of Adnimation.

“It is specifically during such times that publishers need to generate the highest possible income from their ads, and that is a responsibility we don’t take lightly.”

Adnimation works with hundreds of publishers, providing services to companies in six continents and managing billions of ad impressions per month.

In May 2022, Adnimation was the first company in the world to receive Google’s CTV monetization product, enabling Adnimation to use its advanced technology to offer Google ads to CTV and OTT publishers.

“This product is a true game changer,” explained Maor Davidovich, co-founder and CEO of Adnimation. “The Google product together with our proprietary technology now enables us to provide publishers with Google video ads and leverage them into higher prices and revenue.”

"Our CTV partners want high quality and highly priced streaming video advertising across multiple channels, and now we can give it to them,” Davidovich added.

Adnimation’s programmers developed a unique “one-code wrapper,” an easy-to-implement piece of code that allows publishers to monetize their digital assets while bypassing the technical complexities of the monetization process.

Once implemented on the publisher’s website, the proprietary code accesses Adnimation’s monetization script files and objects without requiring publishers to make any updates.

“This means that once a publisher inserts the code on its website, it won’t need to spend any time or resources on development. We handle everything from A to Z,” explained Davidovich.