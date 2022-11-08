Today (Tuesday, 8 November, 2022), technologies and solutions developed by ten prominent Israeli start-up companies in the field of climate innovation were presented at the Israeli pavilion at the COP27 Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in a special event organized by the Israel Innovation Authority, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and PLANETech. The companies offer solutions in diverse fields to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote solutions for adapting and preparing for climate change. Taking part in the event were international and Israeli entities, including venture capital funds specializing in the climate field, entrepreneurs and multinational corporations and companies with synergistic activity for Israeli technologies, who came to hear about the innovative Israeli technologies.

Minister of Science and Technology, Orit Farkash HaCohen: "The way to deal with climate challenges and to meet the goals set by the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is by harnessing Israeli entrepreneurship, innovation and high-tech to combat climate change. Ten Israeli pioneering and inspiring companies in the climate technologies field have accompanied the delegation today, and we took important steps in promoting climate technologies in Israel. I am very happy that in the short time we were given we were able to do so much, and in cooperation with others”.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority: “The ten startups presented today as part of the official climate-tech delegation of the State of Israel to the United Nations Climate Conference are, above all, a source of great pride. The ten winners, each a pioneer in their own field, embody the potential that Israel has in leading the field of climate-tech. However, while the potential is there, its realization is not guaranteed, and we have the duty to continue investing in the Israeli innovation industry, especially in the field of climate, to provide companies from various disciplines everything they need in order to develop and implement their solutions, including opening the door for them all over the world in order to ensure their success.”

CEO of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, Galit Cohen: “Dealing with the climate crisis requires thinking outside the box, so it is only natural that the State of Israel, known as the startup nation, would be presenting innovative solutions and technologies to deal with the climate crisis. We are happy about the collaboration we were able to forge here between business entities, venture capital funds, and the public sector. The combination of all these entities' capabilities will lead to finding new technologies, which will help bring the State of Israel to zero net emissions by 2050, as already committed at the previous climate conference".

Uriel Keller, CEO of PLANETech: "Today we are presenting the leading technological innovations that are already helping to deal with the climate crisis around the world. These companies will help position Israel as a world leader in the field of climate-tech, and will be an inspiration for entrepreneurs who wish to start new companies in the most significant and growing field of high-tech. The climate-tech field in Israel has become the focus of high-tech in the past year, attracting the interest of many entrepreneurs and investors, even those who do not come from the climate field. In the report we published a few days ago, we reported that 1 out of every 7 startups established in 2021 are from the climate-tech field, and that in the same year the total investments in such companies reached a record of 2.5 billion dollars."

----

The companies selected to present their Innovation at the Israeli Pavilion at COP27 were: