The Sovereignty Movement’s Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katsover spoke to Israel National News about their message to Israel’s new right-wing government.

"The main point of this victory is the miracle that happened that everybody went out and voted and it’s a clear-cut victory. There's over half a million more right-wing Jewish votes than the left. So the results are very clear,” Matar says. “The overwhelming majority of the people of Israel want a right-wing government, that is number one. We are happy but we’ve also learned to be a little bit skeptical, let's say it like that. We have to now work very hard to make sure that all the right-wing Zionistic plans will be implemented, not only talked about.”

To ensure the implementation of right-wing policies, the Sovereignty Movement intends to sign up members of different organizations and public figures to call on the government to include sovereignty within their basic mandate.

“This is a must in order to make sure that sovereignty will be implemented,” she adds.

In terms of implementing sovereignty, Matar explains that it has to be done carefully: “We have to do it in such a way that there won't be a misunderstanding, that one can apply sovereignty on some area and G-d forbid that the rest will be a Palestinian state. So we have to come up with a plan.”

Matar suggests starting with the Jordan Valley, which is 30 percent of Judea and Samaria.

“The Jordan Valley will be blocking the whole area and preventing the establishment of a Palestinian State and we will call it the Jordan Valley first, in order to make it very clear that we're not allowing the creation of a Palestinian State anywhere else,” she says. “What we very much worry about is that instead of the Jordan Valley, they will try to apply sovereignty only over the Jewish communities – that would be a terrible tragedy. If you do that you basically choke the Jewish communities and you allow the Arabs to have a Palestinian State.”

The Sovereignty Movement is also promoting, alongside right-wing Knesset members, the building of new units in Judea and Samaria.

“It will bring down the prices. Judea and Samaria is the answer, not the problem,” Matar says.

The quotes that were released from the recent phone conversation between Netanyahu and Biden worried her.

“It was very bothersome to hear Bibi Netanyahu talk about the peace deals that he wants to make when he spoke to President Biden. ‘We're going to make peace.’ We know he's not talking about sovereignty when he talks like that, he’s talking about concessions and that is very worrisome,” she says.

“We don't want to have Bibi Netanyahu, the one who was there for 12 years and was wishy-washy. We want now Bibi Netanyahu – if you want to make history, if you want to be written down in the books of history, you have to listen to the people of Israel who strengthen you to do sovereignty, Zionism, and the application of everything the national camp – the overwhelming majority of the nation of the Jewish people – dream of.”