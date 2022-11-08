President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations tomorrow with all parliamentary groups elected to the Twenty-Fifth Knesset.

As per tradition, the President will meet representatives of all the factions and hear their recommendations, after which he will announce the MK to whom he will assign the task of forming a government.

Once the President assigns the task of forming a government, the member of Knesset he chooses will have 28 days to form a new government, in accordance with Basic Law: The Government. If an extension is required, the President will by law have the authority to grant an extension of up to 14 more days.