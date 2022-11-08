Israel's Foreign Ministry expressed shock that the German government is funding an event linking the Holocaust to the so-called 'Nakba' on the anniversary of Kristallnacht.

The event, titled "Grasping the Pain of the Others – Holocaust, Nakba and German Remembrance Culture" is scheduled to be held at the Goethe-Institut Israel building in Tel Aviv at the initiative of the Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung Israel organization of the German Die Linke party.

The Foreign Ministry stated that it was "shocked and disgusted" at the event, calling it a "cynical and manipulative" attempt to use the memory of the Holocaust to attack Israel. The ministry called on all parties involved to cancel the event.