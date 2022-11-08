Religious Zionism chief MK Bezalel Smotrich will demand the cancellation of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria as part of the coalition agreements, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, Smotrich's plans would see the cancellation of the Civil Administration, with the services it currently provides being transferred to the authority of the relevant government ministries. Such a step is seen by many as progress in applying de facto Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

According to Israel Hayom, Smotrich will also demand the cancellation of the double approval required from the political echelon in order to build in Judea and Samaria.

Currently, the Prime Minister and Defense Minister must approve every construction plan at two different stages of the construction, creating conflict and drawing condemnation from the world twice. Smotrich is therefore planning to demand that the political echelon be required to approve construction plans only once.

A statement from Smotrich's office read: "Smotrich's ideological depth is already well-known to the citizens of Israel. The chairman of Religious Zionism has made his views and work plans accessible to the citizens of Israel for years, with transparency. The right-wing has won the public's faith and expects its chosen candidates to keep their promises. Religious Zionism will raise these issues in the negotiations room, and will definitely demand that the right govern and keep its word and its promises to the public."