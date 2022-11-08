MK Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud), who is expected to become Israel's next prime minister, on Tuesday morning invited Noam chairman MK Avi Maoz for a meeting to discuss coalition negotiations.

The two are scheduled to meet on Tuesday afternoon.

At the same time, those close to Maoz are worried that the Likud will not hurry to bring the Noam party into a coalition, due to its controversial platform.

Those close to Maoz are not concerned, however, and have clarified that if the party remains in the opposition, its MKs will "challenge the government from the right, and against the progressive madness."

The Likud, meanwhile, is weighing the option to leave Maoz in the opposition but to cooperate with him for the benefit of the nationalist camp. For example, Maoz could be the opposition's representative to the Committee for the Appointment of Judges, allowing the right-wing bloc to benefit from another vote in the committee, which would allow the appointment of conservative judges.