I have finally reached my limit and am incensed with the Western news media, which has never bothered to do its homework regarding the wars raging in Ukraine. They appear to only write for the sensational value of the tales they tell and not the truth. The truth in the news seems to be the most difficult commodity to come by today. You people know nothing and should be ashamed of your loose coverage of what is really going on in Ukraine.

Especially America should be ashamed for its part in encouraging Volodymyr Zelenskyy to continue to fight for impossible goals instead of encouraging a path for peace. The longer he refuses to negotiate, the more innocent Ukrainian civilians will die, and their homes and cities be destroyed. As long as America pumps billions of dollars every month into Ukraine’s war effort because of Washington’s continued demonization of Vladimir Putin, President Zelenskyy will continue to refuse the peace process. The war will never end until there is no Ukraine left to fight over. Then the survivors will be animals and do exactly what you might expect, fight over what is left.

Why did I say Volodymyr Zelenskyy is fighting for impossible goals?

Zelenskyy said on television that he would keep fighting until all Russians are out of Ukraine, including the territories his predecessor gave up in 2014, the Crimean Peninsula, and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. They are now a part of the Russian Federation, whether or not Ukraine or Western nations recognize their legitimacy. The Russian Federation will never give up the very heavily fortified Crimean Peninsula or the newly acquired Donbass Separatist Republics.

Delving into more of what most people do not know, President Zelenskyy, banned all political opposition in his country and all media opposition. I guess that makes him an Autocrat, doesn’t it? It certainly doesn’t make Ukraine a Democracy, as the news media continues to say. Don’t take my word for it; all I have said is out there, you just have to do your homework.

Zelenskyyy is either high on recreational pharmaceuticals or drunk on the power from the money and weapons flowing into Ukraine for his war, not “Putin’s War,” as the American President likes to call it.

The news media continues to say that Putin’s invasion was unprovoked. That is the real “Big Lie” about the war.

Oh, you don’t know? The Russians had certainly positioned their forces on the border of Ukraine, poised to invade. Most likely to intimidate Kiev into negotiating a settlement to the Donbass War. However, it was not Vladimir Putin who pulled the trigger, so to speak, but Volodymyr Zelenskyy who started the war. In the face of the threat of an invasion by the Russian Federation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the seventeenth day of February 2022, made a decision that changed the fate of his country and the Ukrainian people forever. He initiated an all-out blitzkrieg-style attack on the civilian population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. People who had no means of escape or ability to protect themselves.

Day and night since that fateful day in February, Ukrainian missiles, artillery, mortars, and mini anti-personnel mines have rained hell down on the Separatist Republics’s civilian population. Thus began the systematic destruction of every residence, apartment building, market, school, and hospital in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Zelenskyy’s armored units destroyed peaceful residential villages burying most of the population beneath the rubble of their own homes. Ukrainian missiles targeting the cities destroyed apartment buildings while people slept in the early morning hours. Fragmentation missiles landed in the downtown areas of cities as unsuspecting people shopped or were on their way to or from work, leaving bodies torn apart and bleeding in the streets, on sidewalks, or in the seats of commuter buses that would never arrive home. I have the news photos of one such incident, and they are heartrending.

Why hasn’t everyone in the world seen those photos? Because you cannot blame everything on Vladimir Putin when you see what Volodymyr Zelenskyy has done.

Ukraine’s missiles and artillery slammed into markets as desperate people shopped for food or lined up to get a ration of much-needed water. Kiev’s missiles destroyed schools during school hours, theaters, hospitals filled with the ill and injured, and even maternity hospitals filled with pregnant women and newborn babies.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy unleashed all this hell on the civilian population of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics before Russia’s tanks crossed the border and before the first Russian missile or artillery round slammed into a school, market, or a hospital in Ukraine.

And you all think that Vladimir Putin is the monster.

Vladimir Putin told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stop killing the Russian people in the Separatist Republics in Eastern Ukraine. President Zelenskyy refused and sent even more lethal missiles and artillery into the cities and villages. The million or more citizens of the city of Donetsk have been without running water since February, and their electric grid now fails regularly, leaving people without power for days at a time. No power, no heat, and no refrigeration, so the precious food that there is so little of spoils quickly, and people have to risk their lives to get to a market more often.

The most recent headlines from Western news were, “Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv,” and “Putin accused of death by freezing the Ukrainian people.” I reiterate the million or more citizens of the city of Donetsk have been without running water since Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his all-out attacks in February. Can you imagine life on the ninth floor of a city highrise apartment building in Donetsk with no running water? How about when you add that these buildings often are without power for a day or three at a time? No heat, no elevators, no tv or radio.

Of course, you should feel sorry for the people in Kiev, but the citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics have had it far worse for so much longer. They did not start either war; in fact, the citizens of the Separatist Repuublics are not at war with anyone; Volodymyr Zelsnsky and Ukraine have made war on them.

Reading this, one might think I was taking Vladimir Putin’s side in this war, but that is not true; my loyalty lies with the citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, who have been getting the absolute worst of Ukraine’s two wars. Very few have cared one bit about the fate of the people in the Donbass Separatist Republics, but I do. I challenge the Western news media, especially the American news media, to do their homework and tell the truth about the people they are supporting in their news.

Sent to Arutz Sheva by the writer. An Excerpt from:“The Ukrainian Wars”“The Fate of Donbass” Book Three in the “Ashes of War” series