The US Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, met Tuesday morning with senior members of Degel Hatorah faction.

Degel Hatorah is one of two factions which comprise the United Torah Judaism list.

Nides congratulated party head MK Moshe Gafni and MK Yitzhak Pindrus on their election success, and added that he was looking forward to continuing to work together constructively with America's "closest friend," Israel.

Gafni and Pindrus are not the first Israeli MKs to speak to Nides following Israel's November 1st election.

On Thursday, Nides tweeted, "Good call just now with Benjamin Netanyahu. I congratulated him on his victory and told him I look forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond."

On Friday, he wrote, "Spoke to my friend Ariye Deri this morning and congratulated him on his successful election results. I look forward to working with him on maintaining our unbreakable ties." Deri chairs the Shas party.