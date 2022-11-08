The extraordinary thing about history is how it repeats itself and what should be known to so-called experts and insiders is so often forgotten or ignored. Of course whilst history repeats itself, it often takes place under slightly different circumstances and indubitably there is a new cast of characters. Nevertheless, it repeats itself, and well within living memory.

Thus we have to ask ourselves, and many have, what exactly is going on in and with the United States of America? Suddenly it is as if we are reliving the period before WWII and appeasement is the name of the game at a time when the guardian of western values and lifestyle is not only misguided, it is deliberately weakening itself at exactly the wrong time. Is the ghost of Neville Chamberlain now rearing its head in America?

How did America suddenly pivot from a strong economy and broadcasting strength and resolve to a feckless misguided leaderless muddle and disaster under an administration that has all the powers bestowed on it by democracy and the American Constitution?

How did America vote itself into a daily recurring and worsening calamity when the candidate it eventually elected was obviously inappropriate and mentally challenged with a lifetime history of being a complete failure, achieving nothing and always having an enormous ambition to become President?

How did America vote for a political party that could be seen to have policies and theories that would be hurtful to the USA?

Of course there are many answers, not least of which is the accusation of voter fraud and it seems from certain audits and on-going investigations that this was indeed the case. But how was this allowed to happen and how come one party held sway, dominance and control over the election? Maybe time will tell and we can look at how the events aligned to allow this catastrophe to happen. A catastrophe that has implications not only for America, but by virtue of what America is and stood for, for the whole world.



I quote J. Christian Adams in the Gatestone Institute 21 October 2021. Adams is President of the Public Interest Legal Foundation and a former attorney in the United States Justice Department Voting Section. President Trump appointed him to both his commission on election integrity and to the United States Commission on Civil Rights, where he continues to serve. We can readily assume he knows that he is talking about:



“Two ingredients drove the outcome in the 2020 elections: First, private philanthropy injected into government election offices and, second, a banana-republic style suspension of agreed-upon election rules. You didn't need much outright voter fraud when these two ingredients combined to poison the 2020 election.” - https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/17833/what-happened-2020-election.

One of the immediate causes of what happened in America was the relentless and ruthless attacks by the Democrats and their sycophantic lapdogs in the main stream media on Donald Trump from the millisecond he came down the escalator at Trump Towers to announce his candidature for President. What was obvious is that the Democrats under Barrack Hussein Obama, wanting to continue his personal war and agenda on and against America and reluctant, but for the constitution, to give up his control and hold on America looked to a “worthy” controllable successor in Hillary Clinton and it all suddenly was under threat with Donald Trump’s candidature.



So let us delve into history.

Jimmy Carter was a weak, appalling and inappropriate President who was sold to the American public by the media as the antidote to Richard Nixon.

But for the Watergate scandal, Nixon was a good President and achieved much. Carter’s weakness doomed him, gratefully, to one term when Ronald Reagan took over from him and was a successful President, finally winning the Cold War with the USSR. America was on a high road.

Reagan was succeeded by George H W Bush who was also a good and wise President.

However, Bush lost the 1992 presidential election to Democrat Bill Clinton following an economic recession, his turnaround on his tax promise, and the decreased emphasis of foreign policy in a post–Cold War political climate, but also because an independent billionaire, Ross Perot of Texas, siphoned off votes that would have possibly come Bush’s way.



George H W Bush was the last of “the Greatest Generation” to serve as President, having fought in WWII.

Clinton became the first “Baby Boomer” President.

Bill Clinton won the election to serve as the 42nd president of the United States receiving 43% of the popular vote, which was I believe, the first time a president had been elected with less than 50%. Clinton was the first Democrat president to serve two terms since Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and the first president since Roosevelt to have not served in the military. The Clinton administration focused mainly on the economy —specifically on raising taxes on the wealthiest 1.2%, reducing welfare, lowering taxes on low income families, offering tax breaks to small businesses, and promoting free trade. Clinton considered himself a “New Democrat” and was a founding member of the Democrat Leadership Council, a centrist group of Democrats who promoted moderate policies.

One America Initiative: A critical element in President Clinton’s effort to prepare his country to embrace diversity. The main thrust of the effort was convening and encouraging community dialogue throughout the country on how to heal racial and ethnic divisions wherever they exist.

Following the irresponsible Monica Lewinsky affair, in 1998, Clinton was impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice by the House of Representatives; he was later acquitted by the Senate with a two-thirds majority required for conviction (i.e., 67 out of 100 senators), only 45 senators voted him guilty on the perjury charge, and 50 on the obstruction charge.

However, what started with the Clintons, which might have initially appeared innocuous, was Political Correctness. Political correctness (adjectivally: politically correct; commonly abbreviated PC) is a term used to describe language, policies, or measures that are intended to avoid offense or disadvantage to members of particular groups in society. However, as is often the case, too much of a good things is not a good thing and it became restrictive and intrusive. This was the beginning of the direction the Democrats were to take in their attempts to advertise their virtue and infallibility.

Ironically and possibly telling in recent times is that the term first appeared in Marxist-Leninist vocabulary following the Russian Revolution of 1917. At that time it was used to describe adherence to the policies and principles of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (that is, the party line).

Clinton can be viewed as a political moderate, but had two glaring weaknesses. One was his propensity for extra-marital affairs and the second was a viciously ambitious wife. In different less media monitoring times, the likes of Franklyn Delano Roosevelt, John F Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson’s extra-marital activities could be got away with and were not scrutinised by the media.

To clarify, there is nothing wrong with a politically ambitious woman, but it is how Hillary Clinton went about pursuing her ambition that is the major issue and its effects on the politics of America. As things ripened after Clinton’s presidency, much developed with Hillary’s ambitions including the highly questionable and enormously profitable Clinton Foundation, her presidential ambitions and her behaviour as Secretary of State where favours were allegedly given for huge contributions to the Clinton Foundation, her highly illegal use of a private email server, destruction of cell phones when investigations loomed and of course the Russia Hoax where the chickens have at last come home to roost. However, much is still to be finalised and indictments proceeded with. Biden, but the Democrats’ control of Congress has clearly been deliberately in the way.



In between of course was her role in the Benghazi disaster, where the American Ambassador and associates were murdered. Hillary Clinton has been treated like royal game and it is questionable whether she will be indicted, which she richly deserves.

America appears to have a two tier legal system and a system that is not neutral to politics. Books have been written about Hillary Clinton that reveal much and many more will appear. Now it appears that Hillary is once more resurrecting her Presidential ambitions encouraged by a monstrously weak and inappropriate President and an equally inappropriate and incompetent vice-President.

Following Bill Clinton as President came George W Bush.

I don’t think George W Bush was any sort of ideologue and he was probably not the cleverest President either. He had the misfortune of being President when the 9/11 attacks occurred. At the time the attacks had a profound effect on America and the world and led to the justified invasion of Afghanistan in pursuit of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda. The trouble is that, as happened later in Iraq, America lost focus and became embroiled in “nation building”, which was a monumental waste of blood and treasure. Don’t these people in charge study Geopolitics and history? Where is their common sense?



In Iraq the US entered with a small military force and in text book style, quickly overwhelmed Saddam Hussein’s forces. The trouble was that between Bush, Donald Rumsfeld and their advisors, military and otherwise, they were like the proverbial dog that chases a bus. The question is, what does it do with it when he catches it? Arms dumps were ignored and left unguarded, the entire army was dismissed and in this unthought through mess, al Qaeda arose in Iraq from former soldiers in Saddam’s army, amongst others.



At the time it seemed to me as an armchair general that the obvious country to defeat first, assuming they wanted to have a war in the region, was Iran and the Ayatollah regime and thugs. Iraq could then follow. Instead Saddam was taken out and what was a balanced military situation in the region was destroyed and the Americans created a vacuum that the Shi’ite Ayatollahs rushed to fill and did. There was no taking on Iran after Iraq.



It is alleged that George W Bush was keen to take out Saddam Hussein because he had threatened to assassinate his father, George H W Bush. Logically, the historic coup of the Ayatollah Khomeini and the subsequent holding of the American diplomats as hostages was a far more egregious event and the miserable, doleful, medieval and evil Ayatollahs represented a far great danger to everyone, as we now know only too well.

Then we have the creation and romantic nonsense created by the main stream media when Barak Hussein Obama presented himself as a candidate for President.

He was sold by the media as the anti-Bush with an obvious play on Americans’ white guilt. So a virtual nobody that had kissed the Blarney Stone, who I always thought was a Manchurian Candidate with particularly questionable friends, became President. Not a great success, although extremely anti-Israel, even though re-elected for a second term. The problems that America now faces and the politicisation of state institution such as the DOJ, FBI, CIA etc all started with Obama.

Obama specifically chose Joe Biden as his running mate as he was essentially amorphous and would present no challenge or be a possible replacement for himself. Ironically, Biden was later to do the same thing appointing Kamala Harris and thereby create a monumental dilemma for the USA.



I strongly believe Obama’s formative years being brought up as a Muslim and attending a madrassa strongly influenced his actions and policies as President. Obama’s push for what became the JCPOA agreement with Iran was a complete about turn, throwing all America’s allies in the Middle East under the bus and abandoning them in favour of Iran. The sales pitch that the JCPOA agreement will limit and curtail Iran’s ambitions to acquire a nuclear bomb was utter nonsense. I would prefer to refer to it as horse manure. It was Obama, with Biden in full knowledge, who politicised the FBI and CIA at that stage to spy on the Republican candidate, Donald Trump. I have no doubt Hillary was well in on it too.



Obama’s term as President, in many ways was an aberration in US politics and finally came to an end. The American public had seen through Obama and decided to elect Donald Trump as the anti-Obama, and correctly so, leaving a bitter and twisted Hillary Clinton fuming, hatching the Russia plot immediately, which has never stopped as it has morphed. Interesting that it was perfectly acceptable to the media and Democrats when Hillary did not accept Trump’s election and in her incredible arrogance referred to him as “an illegitimate President”. I suspect Hillary still has ambition to be President and will soon manoeuvre to be the Democrat candidate to replace Biden, assuming in his dementia and dotage he doesn’t run or is allowed in 2024. If so, it will be a repeat of the 2016 election and I believe Hillary will time be getting a real hiding, assuming no cheating and the American electorate have sensibly come to their senses and had enough of the Democrats.



"Cry 'Havoc!', and let slip the dogs of war". This sums up the activities of the Democrats and far left just over two years ago that contributed to Biden’s election and continues with these midterms. The Democrats let loose on the American public their dogs of war, their storm troopers, the BLM and Antifa and from Obama's time, the spectre of racism and great dishonesty. The significant looting and violent unrest leading up to the 2020 elections, which I have no doubt the Democrats were behind and encouraged, including the irresponsible an truly imbecilic calls to defund the police, especially in Democrat cities. This has severely damaged the American culture and led to the ridiculous and unfair protests and rampant crime.

The response and invective that came and is coming out from the radical left, the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff, Schumer, Hillary, brain dead Biden, the left media and others, regarding the Rittenhouse trial, the January 6 Kangaroo Court et al is absolutely disgusting and more than wrong, incredibly misguided and clearly the Fourth Estate has lost its way with no balance, no honest reporting, Watching the stupidity, the incredible idiocy and constant propaganda on American left TV like MSNBC etc is enough to befuddle and numb the average brain with minimal intelligence. The “ladies” on “The View…what can I say? The Democrats let loose on the US public emotional damage, cultural damage with a loss of decency, sanity and common sense. The majority of the US’s unelected media have had far too much influence and sway.



We finally come to Joe Biden. We won’t go down the road of his election and the Democrats’ questionable choice of him and Kamala.

In my opinion they were not putting America first. Shall I mention and remind that Biden has done nothing right, absolutely NOTHING since day one of becoming President? Shall I mention the disaster of Afghanistan and point out that he, under Obama's direction and surrounded by Obama apparatchiks, is now doing the same in the Middle East abandoning the USA’s allies. Biden is driving Saudi Arabia into China’s arms, which has long term implications for a severe change of balance and the status quo in the Middle East. It will only be Israel that will save the day for the USA and the West? Thank goodness for the election of Bibi Netanyahu and a strong stable government in Israel just when it is need and on time.

Again, for what is happening in the Middle East, look to Obama's Islamic early development years to find the source, which no one in the US media has the guts yet to call out. Thankfully we only have two more years of Biden/Harris, but two years with an aggressive China, Russia, North Korea and Iran and an incompetent President is a very long time and these belligerent over-ambitious countries are getting together.



Still waiting in the wings we have the shlentering of Hunter Biden and his constant protection thanks to his father and a corrupt politicised FBI and DOJ. The news can only get better and more interesting from here on as the Republicans take control of Congress. Biden will allow, because he will have no option, Hunter to be finally indicted. Of course the danger is a trial will be Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s affairs. Lawyers and much obfuscation later, the case may make it to court. However, Joe Biden, as a father, has something no other father has, and that is the right to grant amnesty. I think that is exactly what Biden will do, which will include his brother James, Hunter and include himself, controversy of no controversy. At that stage claiming at last dementia may be a saviour.



This leads where up until now, no one in America has paid serious attention to the great possibility that Biden is compromised to China, possibly Russia, maybe Iran and who knows who else? Maybe with a Congress in GOP hands we may begin to find out.

Iran has been the elephant in the room for a long time. The Biden administration’s desire to re-join the Iranian nuclear deal has been sheer madness, but it essentially is finishing Obama’s policy and ambition to destroy Israel. Fortunately as of present, Hashem hardened the Iranians’ heart and the current JCPOA negotiations are at a standstill. There is no logic in Biden trying to appease the Iranians. It is sheer madness and irrational and can only be explained through Obama pulling the strings. A GOP Congress will not ratify a new Iran deal.

Within two years at the most, Biden will be gone, he may be impeached by a Republican Congress or resign before that happens and/or Amendment 25 will be invoked whereby he will be removed and then, even worse and G-d help us all, Kamala Harris gets the dubious "honour" of becoming the USA's first female President. All round a Democrat stuff-up of monumental proportions.

Then we come to the Midterms on Tuesday.

The blah, the invective, the lies and nonsense emanating from Biden, the Democrats and the sycophantic left media is mind boggling. In their rhetoric and repeated propaganda is the proof that the Democrats are bankrupt for ideas, solutions and simply having a policy other than desperately trying to cling to power. In their skewed and undemocratic view, there will only be democracy in a one-party state run by them. It is so annoying, I am being polite, but I truly can't stand these dishonest SOBs!

Obama may be pulling brainless Biden's strings, but he was a dreadful and errant President and essentially is a "has been" and his era and influence are steeply on the decline and ending, thank the Lord. History, when historians get honest and brave enough, is going to destroy Obama and all he did, and deservedly so. Equally at fault, and deliberately so, are the agendised left wing media.

Elon Musk is showing the way. Congress is guaranteed to act on this matter. The level of nastiness, stupidity and deliberate avoidence of their traditional role of being balanced and honest about the news has reached its zenith. Who thought we would live through a real Orwellian "1984"?



The Democrats are a ruthless, power hungry and a dishonest lot and thoroughly deserve the hiding they are about to get. I hope it is a hiding they cannot recover from for decades.

David Herschis chairman of SAIPAC, The South African Israel Public Affairs Committee, Cape Town.