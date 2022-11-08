Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are not currently on speaking terms following last Tuesday’s election defeat, Kan Reshet Bet reported Tuesday morning.

According to the report, Lapid and Gantz have traded blame for the poor showing of the coalition government in the election, which left the pro-Netanyahu right-wing – religious bloc with a clear Knesset majority of 64 seats, after the far-left Meretz party and the Arab nationalist Balad party both failed to cross the electoral threshold.

Lapid has also reportedly not spoken with any faction leaders of other parties in the coalition.

Officials close to Lapid said that the prime minister and defense minister are still cooperating on national security issues, despite the rift.

“In all matters regarding state security, Gantz and Lapid are working wonderfully together.”

Labor chairwoman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli has also faced criticism within the center-left bloc over the election debacle, after she refused to form an election alliance with Meretz.

Senior party officials are now reportedly attempting to convene Labor’s central committee, in a bid to force snap elections within the party, challenging Michaeli’s leadership.

An internal party survey found that a large majority of Labor’s supporters back a new leadership election.