The 16-year-old high school student suspected of stabbing his principal has been arrested.

The principal, 51, suffered stab wounds to his leg and was mildly injured.

In his first testimony after the stabbing, he said that the student, a resident of Netanya, stabbed him because "he commented about the fact that the student was outside the classroom during class time."

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Yishai Levi and Avi Karelitz said, "When we arrived at the school, they led us to the victim, who was fully conscious and suffering a stab wound. We provided him with medical treatment, including bandages, and evacuated him in stable condition to the hospital."

Later, the principal was released from the hospital, and he is doing well after receiving care in the emergency room.