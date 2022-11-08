An Israeli man wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in Samaria last month succumbed to his wounds and died Tuesday.

The victim, Shalom Sofer, was a resident of the Israeli town of Kedumim, town officials said in a statement Tuesday morning

On October 25th, Sofer, the owner and operator of the grocery store in Kedumim, was attacked while shopping with his son at a store in the nearby Arab village of Al-Funduq.

An Arab terrorist stabbed Sofer in the stomach with a knife repeatedly, before fleeing the scene.

"A report was received of a stabbing attack in the village of Al Fundug in the area of ​​the Ephraim regional division,” the army said at the time. “A terrorist arrived at the location, stabbed an Israeli citizen and fled."

"The IDF forces gave the citizen initial medical treatment on the spot and evacuated him to a hospital while he was conscious.”

The terrorist who committed the stabbing attack was arrested later that day by IDF and Shin Bet internal security agency forces.