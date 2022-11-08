US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that the recent attack on her husband, Paul, will affect her decision on whether to retire, should the Democrats lose control of the House in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Speaking an interview with CNN, host Anderson Cooper asked Pelosi if she would confirm that she has made a decision, one way or another, about what she would do, noting that there has “been a lot of discussion about whether you’d retire if Democrats lose the House.”

Pelosi replied by saying the “decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two,” prompting Cooper to ask, “Will your decision be impacted by the attack in any way?”

“Yes,” Pelosi replied.

“It will?” Cooper asked.

“Yes,” Pelosi said again.

Pelosi said that her husband is “doing okay” following the attack but is in for a “long haul” recovery. “He knows he has to pace himself. He’s such a gentleman that he’s not complaining,” she said.

The speaker said that the operation her husband underwent “was a success, but it’s only one part of the recovery to a drastic head injury.”

“It takes time,” she said, reflecting on the road ahead.

Describing her husband’s head injury, Pelosi said that one piece of good news came when doctors “told us it had not pierced his brain, which can be deadly.”

Pelosi said her husband is worried about the emotional toll the attack could take on their children and grandchildren, while the family is worried about the toll on him.

“He’s so concerned about the traumatic effect on our children and our grandchildren, and we’re concerned about the traumatic effect on him,” she said.

Asked if she has talked to her husband about what was going through his mind during the attack, Pelosi said, “We haven’t quite had that conversation because any revisiting of it is really traumatizing.”

San Francisco police entered the Pelosi home around 2:27 a.m. local time on Friday, October 28, to find Paul Pelosi struggling over a hammer with a man, who has since been identified as David DePape. Officers saw DePape “violently assault” Pelosi with the hammer before they tackled him to the ground and arrested him.

DePape has been charged with six counts relating to the attack, including attempted murder, burglary, assault, false imprisonment and threatening the family member of a public official. He has pleaded not guilty to all state charges.

Pelosi was critical of how some Republicans have reacted to the attack. “You see what the reaction is on the other side to this, to make a joke of it, and really that is traumatizing too,” she told Cooper.

“In our democracy there is one party that is doubting the outcome of the election, feeding that flame, and mocking any violence that happens. That has to stop,” Pelosi added.

Pelosi later referenced the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. “I do think there has to be some message to the Republicans to stop the disinformation,” she said. “That is without any question a source of what happened on January 6, and the denial of that, and then a source of what’s happening to me now.”

Pelosi also told Cooper that she is “optimistic” ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections where control of Congress is at stake, despite the fact that many in Washington predict Republicans will take back the House.

“I’m always about owning the ground and getting out the vote and I feel confident that we’re in that position. The races are close, some of them could go one way or another,” she said.

Pelosi warned, however, that she fears democracy is on shaky ground, and said that “our democracy is on the ballot” in the elections.

“I do believe that our democracy is in danger because of what the others are saying about undermining our elections, even now as we go forward,” she stated.