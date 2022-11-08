Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu is very interested in having his close associate, MK Yariv Levin, appointed as Minister of Justice in his new government.

However, Channel 13 News reported on Monday evening that Levin prefers to give up that Ministry and is aiming for the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs or Minister of Finance instead.

According to the report, in closed conversations, Levin said that the plan that he believes should be implemented in the judicial system is so ambitious that it will cause the President of the Supreme Court to threaten or resign from her position. In that scenario, Netanyahu will not stand behind him or give him backing, and he will be left alone to deal with the objections.

In response, Levin said, "The coalition negotiations are still in progress. The internal division of portfolios within the Likud has not yet been discussed. The quotes cited in the name of MK Yariv Levin are complete fake news."