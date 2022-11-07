The US Postal Service (USPS) has issued a new postage stamp for Hanukkah.

The Hanukkah Forever stamp continues the USPS’s tradition of issuing stamps for Hanukkah. A dedication ceremony for the stamp was held at Temple Emanu El in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

“I remember looking forward to Hanukkah as a child, especially the traditional foods, gifts, and games,” said Lori Dym, US Postal Service managing counsel for procurement and property law, who served as the dedicating official. “And now, on behalf of the 655,000 men and women of the United States Postal Service, I am honored to participate in the unveiling of our new stamp celebrating this joyous Jewish holiday.”

The stamp is being shared on social media under the hashtag #HanukkahStamp.

The stamp was designed by artist Jeanette Kuvin Oren. It features art from an original wall-hanging. The fiber art was hand-dyed and quilted to form an abstract Hanukkah image.

According to the artist, the blue and purple colors represent the sky, the greens and browns represent the earth. The bright yellows and oranges represent Hanukkah as the Festival of Lights.

At the bottom of the stamp are the words Hanukkah, Forever and USA in white capital letters.