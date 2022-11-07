The quick thinking of a bus driver in China’s Jiangsu province led to the remarkable rescue of a worker dangling off a bridge.

The driver, who passed by the trapped worker, stopped her bus in time to catch the man as he clung to life from a rope suspended high above the road.

The man had slipped from his harness as he was installing a billboard and was hanging helplessly off the overpass by just one rope attached to his safety harness, according to the South China Morning Post.

The bus driver stopped her bus so that the worker could stand on top of it and remove his harness, saving his life.

Passersby then helped the man climb down. He was reportedly uninjured, despite having nearly fallen off the overpass.