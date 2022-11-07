US President Joe Biden called former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday to congratulate him on his victory in last week's election for the 25th Knesset.

The call came six days after the Israeli elections, and after numerous other world leaders had already congratulated Netanyahu.

The conversation between the parties was coordinated during the day after the Israeli side was promised that Biden would contact Netanyahu this past weekend.

Biden told Netanyahu during the conversation: "We are brothers, we will make history together. My commitment to Israel is unquestionable. Congratulations, friend, and a warm greeting to Sara."

Netanyahu replied: "We will bring more historic peace agreements, it is within reach. My commitment to our alliance and our relationship is stronger than ever. A warm greeting to your wife Jill."

American officials told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that the delay in the conversation was not due to the administration's attempt to convey a message to Netanyahu, but due to the fact that President Biden is very busy with the mid-term elections for Congress which will be held tomorrow.

A White House official said that it is important for the US president to begin with a clean slate with Netanyahu and his new government.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides congratulated Netanyahu on his election victory two days after the election.

Nides announced via Twitter Thursday evening that he called Netanyahu to congratulate him, adding he is “looking forward to working” with the new Israeli government.

“Good call just now with Benjamin Netanyahu. I congratulated him on his victory and told him I look forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond.”