The American Jewish Committee (AJC) called on Amazon to remove the antisemitic book and film shared on social media by NBA star Kyrie Irving.

The AJC also launched an online petition “urging the swift removal of the film and book” by the online retailer, pointing out that “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” gained prominence when Brooklyn Nets player Irving shared on social media a link to it on Amazon’s website.

Irving apologized last week after being suspended by the Brooklyn Nets.

“Effectively combating antisemitism requires corporate leaders to recognize what antisemitism is and to take firm action to confront it,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch said. “Amid the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving’s sharing of a film filled with antisemitic tropes and Holocaust denial, it is critical that Amazon act quickly to remove this blatantly hateful material.”

The AJC noted that as of November 6, the film and book were still available on Amazon for rent and purchase. They also pointed out that it is the number one bestseller in Amazon’s Religion and Spirituality category and the number two bestseller in the online retailer’s Ethnic Studies category.

According to the advocacy organization, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America echoes a longstanding antisemitic accusation common among Black supremacists that claims ‘white’ Jews are ‘not the real Jews’ and terms the six million Jews murdered by Nazis during the Holocaust one of the ‘five major falsehoods.’”

Highlighting the fact that Amazon has previously removed antisemitic hate from its site, the AJC said that “they must do so again, as Amazon has a critical role to play in ensuring consumers are not exposed to hate-filled propaganda and misinformation.”