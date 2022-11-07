An unknown white powdery substance was mailed to the campaign headquarters of Arizona Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake over the weekend.

Lake commented on the incident during a campaign event in Queen Creek, Arizona on Sunday night, confirming that her staffers were exposed to the white substance, FOX News reported.

"I have been so busy campaigning. This happened. I was not in the office. One of our wonderful staffers, a couple of them, were actually exposed," Lake said. "And so far they're doing OK. We're monitoring them, and we want to make sure that everything's OK."

Lake said that the unknown powder was transferred to a lab for testing.

"So we're going to find out what it was," the former TV news anchor said.

She added that this was not the first time her campaign had been threatened.

"But listen, we're in dangerous times," she said. "This is not the first time we've been threatened. I've been threatened many times. Our tires have been slashed. We've had screws drilled into our tires so that our tires would blow out while we're on the road. We are living in dangerous times, and that's why we need to elect somebody who's strong and a fighter and not a coward. We'll get to the bottom of this. I really don't want to get too far ahead of it."

"When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail," Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky told the news outlet. "Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area. There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active."