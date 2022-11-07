President Isaac Herzog inaugurated the Israeli pavilion at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, today: the first-ever Israeli pavilion at a COP summit.

The Israeli delegation to COP27 includes Government representatives, including Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen, and Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, civil society, the private sector, academia, and more. The Israeli pavilion, the first-ever at a COP summit, presents Israeli technologies and capabilities in the fields of water, agriculture, weather, renewable energy, forest protection, and more.

President Isaac Herzog said at the inauguration of the Israeli pavilion: “The Israeli pavilion that you have built here is significant for several reasons. First, it is clear proof of Israel’s growing involvement on the subject of the climate, which as I have said, is an issue close to my heart. This is the first-ever Israeli pavilion at a COP summit, and it’s in Egypt—a very important country.

“Within the global climate crisis, which obligates us, we also have opportunities. Crises create opportunities: first of all, to show the world the State of Israel’s wonderful capabilities. Thus far we have seen an example of Israel’s ideas, genius, capabilities, and inventions.

“We are committed. Israel is committed to the global fight against climate change. I said so in my meetings with the important leaders I have met so far. I have had important discussions with the Prime Minister of Britain, the King of Jordan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, and more.

“I want to give you support and tell you that this is an issue that is not only existential for all of us; it’s also an issue that’s above politics and above borders, and it is perhaps the only issue that can unite humankind.”

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg: “Israel arrives at COP this year in a better condition than last year, with resolutions, initiatives, and budgets that we passed over the past year, which had never been done before. We have come here to present our achievements, looking forward to the innovative technologies that will place Israel on the forefront. That said, there’s so much more to do. The next government must continue with this, because this is literally an existential crisis.”

Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton: “The climate curriculum from kindergarten to twelfth grade, which we launched this year, is an important and significant program that will prepare graduates of our education system for the salient challenges that humanity is grappling with and will give them suitable tools. I am proud that the Education Ministry, on behalf of the State of Israel, will present this important program at the conference, a program that is already attracting major interest among various countries.”

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej: “It is no coincidence that the first country in the region that signed a peace treaty with Israel, in 1979, is also the first country where Israel has built a COP pavilion. The climate crisis threatens us all but it’s also a tremendous opportunity for transnational regional cooperation and new agreements, and that’s what we must emphasize.”

Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen: “The way to confront climate challenges and meet the targets the Government has set for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is by means of using technologies and harnessing Israeli entrepreneurship, innovation, and hi-tech for the fight against climate change. Ten Israeli companies involved in climate technology have joined our delegation and will present their work here tomorrow. These are groundbreaking and inspirational companies. The Change Government took important steps to advance climate technologies in Israel, and I am very glad that in the short time we have had, we have managed to do so much, with cross-partisan collaboration.”