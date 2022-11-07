The remnants of the Israeli left already have a fixed reaction pattern after a loss. First, a day or two of shock, followed by attempts to engineer reality to correspond with their preconceived notions. In the 1996 elections, for example, they consoled themselves by asserting that the Left lost not because of the collapse of the Oslo Accords and thousands of murder victims, but because Peres appeared tired in the debate against Netanyahu.

The urban legend that is now taking shape is that, in absolute numbers, equality between the blocs remains intact, and it is only the lack of organization of Lapid and his cohorts that prevented the Israeli multitudes from voting Meretz.

To those who are captive to the delusion that the Arab parties that support terrorists are decisive in the political game –best of luck. If they are counted as part of the left, that affects the picture, but we are comparing Jewish votes as was always done till the recent past..

However, for those who are interested in ascertaining where the Jewish public is located from a cultural perspective – let us make a simple calculation:

The number of people who voted for Jewish parties (!) is 4,123,758; Of these, 2,303,964 voted for right-wing, conservative parties, and 1,819,794 for left-wing and liberal and even centrist parties (we included Gantz, Sa'ar, Lapid, Liberman, Michaeli, Galon. some of whose voters have right-wing opinions, it is just that they hate Bibi).

If we ignore the complicated calculations of the surplus vote agreements and the like and divide these numbers into 120 Jewish seats (each seat numbering 34,364 votes) the conclusion is simple: 67 seats for the bloc of faith-based parties and 53 seats for the bloc that is not faith-based.

This is the real place the Jews of Israel are at now.

Do not underestimate this data. Only 30 years ago the ratio among Israel’s Jews was reversed. The 11th of MarHeshvan is the anniversary of the death of our Matriarch Rahel, who was buried on the main thoroughfare [em haderekh]. She did not even manage to complete her role as a mother [em], but was merely on the way [derekh].

Rahel's role is to be in the midst of the process, and to constantly pray that: “The children will return to their borders” (Yirmiyahu 31:16). Indeed, everyone will ultimately return to their borders.

There are moments – and we are in the midst of one of them – when we can also see this more clearly.

[Thanks to my brother, historian Dr. Yossi Londin of Orot Yisrael Teachers College, for the data]

Translated into English as a public service by the Sovereignty Movement