Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to ask a friend to pay for her lunch after her bank card was declined at a London restaurant.

A witness told the British newspaper The Sun: "The restaurant was really busy and Liz Truss had been having lunch with a friend. They were chatting away and were probably there for about an hour.

'But when the waiter brought the card machine to pay the bill her card got declined. You could tell she was getting flustered so she tried it again," the witness said,

The former Prime Minister attempted several times to use her card to pay for the meal, but it was declined each time. Her friends ended up paying the bill, which was under 20 euros.

Truss resigned in October after serving just a month and a half as Prime Minister, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history.

Truss has faced a series of embarrassments in recent months, including being forced to change her mobile phone four times since July over fears by the British intelligence establishment that her phones were hacked.