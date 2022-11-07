A four-year-old boy was killed when a cupboard fell on him at a home in Mercaz Shapira Monday morning.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided the child with initial medical treatment and evacuated him to Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon in critical condition while continuing to perform CPR. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

MDA paramedic Noa Loski said: "When we arrived at the house, we saw the toddler lying unconscious with a severe injury to his upper body. He was pulseless and not breathing and we immediately started medical treatment. We transferred him to an intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while performing CPR while his condition was critical."

According to the Beterem child safety organization, 305 children have been brought to the emergency room in the last decade after a cupboard fell on them, and a child was killed by a falling cupboard in 2007.

Beterem CEO Orly Silbinger said: "This is a tragic and painful event, which unfortunately is not so unusual even if it does not always end in death. I call on all parents, don't tell me it won't happen - fix every cabinet or piece of furniture over 75 cm high to the wall, and make sure the cabinets are in good condition to prevent it or parts of it from falling."