A new haredi "hesder yeshiva" in the town of Bat Hadar, near Ashkelon, has begun its second year of operations, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Dozens of students from all sectors of haredi society attend the Netzach David yeshiva, which integrates Torah learning with combat service in the IDF, similar to how Religious Zionist hesder yeshivas operate.

The yeshiva is intended for haredi students who wish to move from the classic yeshiva system into a new framework which will help them acquire a trade and provide for their future and those of their future families, while at the same time protecting their country and ensuring that their haredi lifestyle is preserved and respected, Kikar Hashabbat added.

Students at the yeshiva - which is now in its second year - learn Torah, while at the same time keeping in physical shape and learning an occupation.

The yeshiva was founded by the Netzach Yehuda foundation, and haredi yeshiva students ages 16-21 may apply, including for the current school year.