A sinkhole opened up Monday morning in the parking lot of a residential building in the city of Hod Hasharon.

No one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters called to the scene decided to begin evacuating the residents of the two nearby buildings, in order to prevent injuries.

Meanwhile, the municipality and engineers sent by them are conducting examinations for the purpose of understanding the circumstances of the incident. Initial investigations show that the sinkhole, which opened up in the parking lot on level -1, opened up as a result of nearby construction work. Staff from the unit for special evacuations is currently at the scene.

Following an examination by the building's constructor, it was discovered that a number of walls supporting the building had been removed, and that the building is in danger of collapse.