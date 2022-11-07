A 16-year-old on Monday afternoon stabbed his school principal, Israel Hayom reported.

The teen is a student in a dormitory high school in the northern town of Kfar Bialik, the report added.

Initial investigations show that the student stabbed the dormitory's principal in his leg, causing mild injuries.

Following this, the principal was evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

The teen's identity is known, and it is expected that he will be arrested in the near future.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.