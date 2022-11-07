During a meeting of the United Torah Judaism party's Agudat Yisrael faction, which began with discussions regarding the coalition negotiations and later included a conference of the Council of Torah Sages, the demand was raised to increase child stipends in order to help families manage the increase cost of living.

According to a report by Behadrey Haredim, Agudat Yisrael's MK Yisrael Eichler has proposed a plan which would provide additional money to families, without actually providing them with cash, by offering food vouchers for basic products such as bread, milk, and vegetables.

The plan would see Eichler would request to insert into coalition agreements that every child be eligible for a "food basket" which would be registered in the supermarkets' computer systems.

Under the system, parents would provide the child's national ID number, and be eligible to purchase food up to the amount for which the child is eligible.

The proposed plan is similar to one proposed by Shas chief Aryeh Deri, which would see food vouchers distributed to Israel's needy. However, unlike in Shas' plan, Eichler's would provide the vouchers to everyone, and the vouchers would be valid for a period of thirty days each.