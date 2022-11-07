After long months of displaying unquestioning support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the tide appears to be turning in the United States, with senior members of the Biden administration informing Ukrainian leaders that they risk losing support unless they signal willingness to negotiate with Russia.

White House sources told The Washington Post that the intention is not to pressure Ukraine to hold talks with Russia, but rather to ensure that Ukraine's stance is not perceived as entirely inflexible, which could potentially lead European countries to cut back on the weapons aid they are sending to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has apparently ruled out direct talks with Russian President Putin, justifying his approach by claiming that one cannot negotiate with Putin in good faith. However, the door remains open to lower-level officials holding negotiations.

“Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” an unnamed US official told The Washington Post. Skyrocketing fuel prices across Europe have indeed led to calls to scale back the massive support being provided to Ukraine. Several countries have already begun rationing electricity and passing legislation restricting electricity use.

Approached for comment, a spokesman for the US state department said: “We’ve said it before and will say it again: Actions speak louder than words. If Russia is ready for negotiation, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

“The Kremlin continues to escalate this war,” he added. “The Kremlin has demonstrated its unwillingness to seriously engage in negotiations since even before it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

On Sunday, President Zelensky spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss continued financial aid and penalties he wishes to see applied against Iran, which, he alleges, is supplying drones to Russia to be used in the war.