Finance Minister and chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu Party, Avigdor Liberman, on Sunday evening denied a report which claimed he is trying to join the new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

Journalist Jacob Bardugo reported earlier on RadioGaley Israel, "Evet Liberman is begging to find a way to enter the government. Since this morning he has been doing everything to find his way in."

Minister Liberman responded to the report and wrote, "The tireless liar Jacob Bardugo continues to faithfully serve Netanyahu and spread lies and fabrications on everything related to Yisrael Beytenu and Avigdor Liberman. Everything Smotrich said about Netanyahu (a reference to a recently leaked recording of Smotrich calling Netanyahu a “liar” -ed.) is several times truer when it comes to the main court reporter."

Meanwhile, in the first negotiations meeting between prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionist Party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich on Sunday, the latter laid out his minimum demands to join the new government.