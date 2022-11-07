Senior Jordanian officials warned on Sunday, in a conversation with Kan 11 News, that any attempt by the next government to change the status quo on the Temple Mount will most certainly damage relations between Jordan and Israel. This refers, among other things, to the approval of Jewish prayers in an organized manner at the compound.

Such a move would likely create a problem not only vis-à-vis Jordan, but also on the regional level. Such a change in the status quo could inflame the Arab and Muslim street and harm Israel's relations with other Arab countries.

The sources said that if Itamar Ben Gvir is appointed a minister, goes up to the Temple Mount and causes provocations - it will be a completely different story than it was until now, when he went up to the Temple Mount as a member of the Knesset, and this could have dangerous consequences.

They also added in the conversation that they hope Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is aware of the dangers of these moves and also of the strategic importance of peace between Israel and Jordan, which has the longest border with Israel - a peace agreement that includes close cooperation in many areas, including in the security and military fields.