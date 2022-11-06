Senior figures in the Israel Security Agency (ISA) are expressing their dismay with the words of MK Bezalel Smotrich in Knesset at the ceremony marking the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

The figures stated that "On this day, an elected figure chose to encourage conspiracy theories and defame an organization whose whole purpose is to stop any terror and protect the nation's security. Statements that encourage extreme discourse must be condemned."

Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich addressed the memorial ceremony for Yitzhak Rabin and claimed that the security services encouraged his assassin: "Not only did the security services not stop the assassination, but they also used irresponsible manipulation, that until this day has not been fully revealed, to encourage the murderer to carry out his actions. Those who failed to protect Rabin were the security services which used irresponsible manipulation."

MK Smotrich replied to the senior figures' condemnation, stating: "It is very upsetting that the ISA denies all responsibility for the failure in Rabin's assassination and the unequivocal conclusion by the 'Shamgar Comitee' about its responsbilty in sending the agent codename 'Champagne' who provoked and actively and neglectingly contributed to the terrible murder. It adds to its crimes by attacking an elected official. The lack of a state body's ability to accept objective criticism and to fix when needed needs to concern all Israeli citizens."