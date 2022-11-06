Today I had the honor of hosting superstar Rabbi Manis Friedman.

What a strong personality! His simplicity combined with his piercing blue eyes made me understand where lies the secret of his success.

His straightforwardness almost whispered, his every word carefully weighed before being said, yet when it comes out it's like an arrow shot by a professional arch shooter who knows exactly what he is aiming for.

We spoke about his shlichut in Minnesota where he was sent to by the Lubavitcher Rebbe back in the 1970s, the creation of his Beis Chana Institue for Jewish Women, where he shaped the future of so many young women who came to learn about Judaism, and left completely conquered by Torah, ready to start a new path in life.

We discussed his famous book already on its fourth print, "Doesn't anyone blush anymore" and how he became a pillar in teaching and talking publicly about women and their mitzvot in a fine and righteous way, inspiring so many women around the world to undertake the mitzvah of Taharat Hamishpacha.

I challenged Rabbi Manis by asking if he is aware that his being so real and raw sometimes makes it uncomfortable for many to digest. He replied simply by explaining that truth is not always easy to accept and that the world needs more truth.

Friedman emanates positivity, he seemed excited about what is yet to come and the fact that we're living already in Messianic times, we just need a little more effort and Moshiach will be revealed.

Rabbi Manis is a Youtube star with millions of viewers yet we mustn't forget that behind all this social media success there is a man who dedicates the time he has on the side to learning, despite his travels around the world inspiring all ages and backgrounds. There is a lot of dedication and knowledge, a lot of learning and following the Rebbe's teachings.

After our interview, Rabbi Manis had to go to prepare for a very interesting evening presentation where he was to have an open conversation with Natali Dadon, former Ach Hagadol participant and famous influencer.

He doesn't hold back from anyone and has no fear to face no one, he is comfortable, he is sure of himself, and knowledgeable yet he has the energy and wit of a young student at the beginning of his career.

This combination is powerful and charming.

Hope you enjoy this interview as much as I enjoyed it doing it.