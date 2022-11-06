27 years since the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin. The Knesset plenum met on Sunday to remember the late prime minister.

The meeting was special and unusual since the Knesset does not usually meet after the elections until the new Knesset is sworn in. Present at the meeting were President Isaac Herzog, president of the supreme court Judge Esther Hayut, and members of the Rabin family.

Addressing the meeting were: Prime Minister Yair Lapid, incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Speaker of the Knesset Mickey Levi, ministers Merav Michaeli and Benny Gantz, and MKs Michal Rosen, Bezalel Smotrich, and Ahmed Tibi.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu stated at the plenum: "Rabin was a patriot, he loved the state, and he represented it in the world. He was the elected leader and in a democracy, the fist must not replace the power of persuasion.

After the election cycle is over after the dust of battle between the two camps has settled, we must leave the trenches and know how to work together," Netanyahu added. "Disagreements won't disappear, that's okay. We have deep arguments in several areas, those need to be handled responsibly.

Ideological struggle is the basis of democracy. It's permitted to argue, we don't have to agree on everything, but on the other hand, we have to know what to agree on, what most of us agree on," the incoming prime minister said. "Where ever we can we need to strive for agreement, unity, and mutual responsibility, as a force multiplier to guarantee Israel's future."

Prime Minister Lapid stated: "Correct, this moment is not a good time for Rabin's ideas, but we don't believe what we believe just because it's easy. The true test is not the successes, but the failures.

If anyone can shoot whenever they want, it's not an army, it's a militia" Lapid stated and criticized MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, "Power doesn't come from pistols that are being waved in the air, that is the weapon of cowards."

Prime Minister Lapid left the hall when Merav Michaeli began to speak. It is to be pointed out that less than half of the outgoing Knesset members were present at the meeting in Yitzhak Rabin's memory.

Defense Minister Gantz spoke about how he arrived at the Western Wall on election day: "The evening before the elections I came to put a note in the Western Wall and I asked that peace come on us and that there will be peace between us. I group of individuals met me while shouting 'murderer'. For 20 minutes. Those are the same shouts, 27 years on.

This a small reminder that I got this week, and it's important for all of us, a reminder that reminds us of the unbreakable connection between words and actions. Not that whoever says it intends on that being the outcome, but whoever says it doesn't know to control the consequences."

MK Bezalel Smotrich responded to Gantz: "I can tell that your words come from the heart, the pictures from the Western Wall startled me too." In his address, Smotrich turned to the Rabin family and said: "I will allow myself to say something positive about your decision not to speak at this year's ceremonies, I see it as a message of reconciliation that we all should resonate."

The Religious Zionism chairman also stated at the ceremony: "Not only did the security services not stop the assassination, but they also used irresponsible manipulation, that until this day has not been fully revealed, to encourage the murderer to carry out his actions. Those who failed to protect Rabin were the security services which used irresponsible manipulation."

Smotrich continued: "Rabin brought the country to a harmful process, we said it then, and we are allowed to say it now. I hear the Israeli left's fear and worry. I hear those who say that they are leaving the country and I ask: don't fall for what they tell you."