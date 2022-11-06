The General Staff Citations Committee awarded citations to units that have taken a significant part in Operation “Break the Wave,” in light of their achievements on the battlefield.



The Golani Reconnaissance Battalion and the Yamam (National Counter Terror Unit) will receive the Chief of General Staff's Citation.



The Duvdevan Unit and the Yamas Unit of the Israel Border Police in Judea and Samaria will receive the Commanding Officer of the Central Command’s Citation.



The Citations Committee is led by the President of the Military Court of Appeals, MG Orly Markman, and its members include the Commanding Officer of the Ground Forces, MG Tamir Yadai, and the Head of the Planning and Force Design Directorate (J8), MG Yaccov Bengo. The committee interviewed the commanders of the units receiving the citations, viewed past examinations and received recommendations from high ranked commanders.



The citations will be awarded at the Central Command’s recognition ceremony for the units that have participated in Operation “Break the Wave.” The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, at Camp “Dayan” in the area of Glilot.



Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi said: “We chose to award citations to units that have stood out in their counterterrorism efforts in Judea and Samaria during Operation “Break the Wave.” These units prevented terrorist attacks on the home front and defended the civilians of the State of Israel. IDF troops and additional Israeli security bodies operate day and night to prevent terrorism in Judea and Samaria - most of their activity involves a high level of professionalism and poses a real risk to their lives. We will continue to maintain the security of Israeli civilians. This is our highest priority.”