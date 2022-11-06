The sum of it is that one morning the Israelis woke up to realize, in a flash of awareness, that the country was stealthily being taken from them.

The moment of clarity turned them handily to the Right, topped by Netanyahu. Better yet, call it a moment of sanity.

This was like coming to your senses after a hangover…or awakening in a rush from the malaise of the past few years, the years of Bennett, Gantz, and Lapid.

In America we call them Joe Biden…and it was Gantz who characterized the pull-out from Gaza/Gush Katif as a good thing… never to be forgotten. Nor to be forgiven at the polls.

The Left had figured it to be a two-way romance, until the Israelis went voting to say no, the flirting has been done, and we are sober again.

Ditto here, where Americans are learning from Israelis how a crooked thing can be set straight…when election time comes around.

What did it for the Israelis? They saw with alarm their Land, their Good Earth, being corrupted.

Leaders that they never voted for were making plans to undo Jewish sanctity.

We can start with the day when Naftali Bennett served as prime minister, but only after striking a deal with members of the Muslim Brotherhood, who were meant to serve with him, but instead served over him, a case of the tail wagging the dog. Israel is 80 percent Jewish, 20 percent Arab, but it was the Arabs who called the shots.

How could this happen? But it happened, and the Israelis marked it as something to remember under the category of betrayal of trust.

Yair Lapid was part of the ticket, and when he took over as unelected prime minister, with no mandate, he doubled down on mendacity.

At the United Nations, Lapid told the world that he is eager to go forward with a two-state solution.

Music to the ears for Israel’s enemies who dream of chopping Israel in half…but certainly a harrowing thought to most Israelis…who took note of this, too.

They would remember a sell-out so blatant, spoken so boastfully, egregiously so when he added that the Israeli people support a two-state solution.

No they don’t…as became obvious when they booted him out of office.

While running for the job, Lapid addressed Arab citizens with an extraordinary appeal; vote for him and Jews will have no chance to utter prayers on the Temple Mount.

This was not news. It was a signal that, for him, they come first.

Israelis took note of this, too.

Then came strike three.

Lapid, still serving as a caretaker prime minister, announced that he was prepared to abrogate Israel’s Nation-State Law, a measure which prioritizes and treasures Israel’s Jewishness.

Israel then, in his hands, would become nothing special, but just another country. No more shining city on the hill.

For Americans, this was Joe Biden saying that the migrants washing up through Mexico are a benefit to America, when in fact they are a detriment.

Their presence, by the millions, illegally, diminishes American Exceptionalism.

For Israelis, Jewish Exceptionalism was direly at risk under Lapid or any other Leftist in power.

As voters, they knew exactly how to make things Right.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com





Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy

































