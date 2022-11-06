Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will not be satisfied with just being the Public Security Minister and also intends to demand that his party be given the Education Ministry, Kan Reshet Bet reported.

According to the report, the education portfolio is intended for one of the members of Otzma Yehudit, and as part of it, the party is also seeking to formulate a reform that will institute a deeper study of Jewish history and heritage studies in secular schools.

Earlier, it was reported that Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Sunday morning that they had agreed to present a joint bloc in their negotiations with Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu in the negotiations to form the next government.

In their announcement, the two said that the move is necessary "in order to restore governance and personal security, carry out the necessary reforms in the judicial system, strengthen Jewish identity and to secure positions that will allow us the influence to implement the demands of our parties."

They added that "the parties will not enter a coalition without the other. More than half a million voters chose us to bring change and we are committed to them."

Channel 12 News reported that Netanyahu is working with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri to limit the number of ministries Ben-Gvir and his Otzma Yehudit party will receive.