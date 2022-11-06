Outgoing Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman is shocked by the possibility that Bezalel Smotrich could be appointed Finance Minister in the new government.

"Netanyahu must be a Shiite suicide bomber to give the haredim the chairmanship of the Knesset Finance Committee, and Smotrich the Finance Ministry. Smotrich will totally ignore him the moment after the appointment," Liberman claimed in an interview with Yediot Aharonot commentator Nadav Eyal.

Liberman estimates that the new coalition will encounter a lot of trouble and that the United States will exert "immoderate physical pressure" on Israel, as he put it.

"They have already sent me an emissary, a member of the Likud Central Committee, to check if I would like to join," he claimed. "Write it down. I told them there is no problem - after Netanyahu steps down."

Liberman also stressed he is not going anywhere and intends to be in the Knesset. "I will not miss discussions, I will do everything possible to be an opposition."