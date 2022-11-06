The Ra'am Party is interested in continuing to implement the plan to eradicate crime in Arab society.

In an interview on Saturday night with Kan 11 News, Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas did not rule out joining Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. "I want to have an influence for the benefit of Arab society," explained Abbas.

Abbas has claimed that before the formation of the current government, the Likud had offered him a coalition agreement, but has not unveiled the proof he claims he has of that offer. The Likud has rejected Abbas’ claims.

His remarks on Saturday mark a turnaround from comments he made in September, when Abbas clarified his party will not support Benjamin Netanyahu after the elections, blaming the Likud chairman for the dramatic increase in crime and violence in Arab society.

Netanyahu, who is expected to become Israel's next Prime Minister, has invited the heads of the nationalist parties to personal meetings on Sunday, for the purpose of beginning coalition negotiations.