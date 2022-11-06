Terrorists threw rocks on Saturday night on Highway 60 near the British Police Junction in Binyamin. As a result of the rock throwing, several vehicles driving on the road were damaged.

An IDF force, which was engaged in activity in the area, responded by shooting at the rock throwers. One terrorist was killed and another terrorist was seriously injured as a result of the IDF's shooting.

During Shabbat, the condition of 13-year-old Tamar Aharon, who was hit by gunfire in Kiryat Arba, continued to improve.

After regaining consciousness on Friday, Tamar is now fully alert and communicating with both her family and the medical staff in the pediatric ICU at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Tamar was shot in the head while walking in the street, and evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, where she underwent head surgery.