Longtime Trump associate Tom Barrack was acquitted on all foreign lobbying charges in a Brooklyn courtroom on Friday.

Barrack, a close friend of former President Donald Trump for decades who represented him in media appearances, was found not guilty of acting as an unregistered foreign agent in the United States and of conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent, the Washington Examiner reported.

Barrack was also acquitted of obstruction of justice and six counts of making false statements after the jury deliberated for 13 hours beginning on Wednesday.

Barrack, and associate Matthew Grimes who was acquitted of the same charges, were indicted in 2021, with prosecutors alleging that the men used their position as former Trump fundraisers and former chairs of Trump's inaugural committee to lobby for the United Arab Emirates, being paid in monetary investments from the UAE government.

Barrack pleaded not guilty, saying that he was acting on behalf of Colony Capital, a private equity firm of which he was the CEO.

He faced up to 15 years in prison.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)