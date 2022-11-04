The FBI has identified a man linked to a nonspecific but widescale threat against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a public warning from its Newark office on Thursday, NBC New York reported on Friday.

Officials say the man no longer poses a threat to the community, added the report, which cited the agency and law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation.

The individual has been interviewed, the law enforcement sources said. The sources described him as a man who may have autism and said he had been bullied in the past.

The man spoke to law enforcement of anger he said he had toward Jewish people, but allegedly said he would not hurt them because he wouldn't want to get into trouble, the law enforcement sources said.

The FBI's Newark office affirmed the threat had been mitigated on Twitter on Friday, shortly after the governor of New Jersey and the state attorney general declared the same.

On Thursday, the FBI in Newark posted on Twitter it has received “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues” in the state.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police,” the post said.

In a second tweet, the agency said it was taking a “proactive measure” with that warning, while “investigative processes are carried out.”

Details on what exactly prompted the warning remain unclear at this time, according to NBC News.

Amid the flurry of confusion and concern that erupted immediately thereafter, officials stressed the public warning was issued out of an abundance of caution. A source said there was no specific plot or action underway, but because the internet threat was deemed credible, the FBI felt it important to alert the public so security could be enhanced.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Friday he was pleased the threat had been mitigated and thanked the FBI as well as its law enforcement partners for their efforts.

“While this specific threat may be mitigated, we know this remains a tense time for our Jewish communities who are facing a wave of antisemitic activity," Murphy said. "We will not be indifferent. We will remain vigilant. We will take any and every threat with the utmost seriousness and we will stand up and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish congregations."

“This threat violated one of the most fundamental tenets of our nation – the right to worship according to the dictates of our consciences and our sacred and holy traditions," the Democrat tweeted. "We will always endeavor to ensure that every New Jerseyan of every faith may continue to live, study, and worship without fear for their safety."

In 2019, a kosher supermarket in Jersey City was attacked by two shooters who killed three civilians and a police officer before being killed in a shootout with police.

