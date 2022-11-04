One of Georgia’s top Democrats shocked his party and its supporters on Friday by snubbing the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and endorsing incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor Kwanza Hall, who recently lost a runoff vote to the Democrats’ current lieutenant governor nominee, endorsed Kemp and the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Burt Jones, FOX News reported.

Hall made the announcement on Friday, saying that Kemp had the ability to make “tough decision” given the "unprecedented circumstances” the country faces and praising Jones’ plan to lower crime and fix the state’s education system.

"While we don’t agree on every issue, it’s abundantly clear that Brian Kemp is a man of character, a strong leader, and someone who Georgians can trust to put them and their interests first," Hall, a former member of the House and Atlanta city councillor, said in a statement.

"I greatly appreciate Congressman Hall's support in this campaign," Kemp said in a statement. "Kwanza has ably served our capital city and state for many years, and I look forward to working with him and other hardworking Georgians to put political differences aside and keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family for the next four years."

Recent polls have placed Kemp and Jones in wide leads over their opponents.

