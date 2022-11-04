A synagogue in Chico, California was targeted by antisemitic vandals who burned its sign and defaced it with swastikas.

When police arrived at the synagogue near Sacramento after being called on Thursday afternoon, they discovered that the sign had been burned and multiple swastikas and other Nazi symbols had been drawn on its top wood panel.

The StopAntisemitism organization described the vandalism as “horrifying.”

“A synagogue's sign in the Sacramento, CA area has been set on fire and had swastikas, Nazi lightening bolts carved into it,” they said on Twitter, noting that police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.