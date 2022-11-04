Parashat Lech Lecha

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon

Written by: Nir Shaul

Question

Why is Brit Mila and Torah study the mitzvot that facilitate dwelling within the Land ?



Answers

1. Brit mila and Torah study are especially great mitzvot, therefore, dwelling in the Land is connected to them.

2. Brit mila and Torah study make Am Yisrael a Godly nation, and as such we merit the Godly Land.

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Yaakov Tessler

In Sefer Yehoshua Chapter 1, Hashem instructs Yehoshua to bring Am Yisrael into Eretz Yisrael right away.



Question

What was the urgency to enter the Land after the death of Moshe, the servant of Hashem?



Answer

Like Moshe, the Land of Israel, makes one realize that God manages the world and one should not be angry when situations don't go according to our expectations.

