A doctor at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center provided a hospitalized terrorist with Roladin cakes and additional food items, Israel Hayom reported.

Despite demands by police officers guarding the terrorist that the doctor cease his activities, he persisted and ignored them.

Following complaints submitted to the hospital's management, in which it was reported that the doctor took a smiling selfie with the terrorist, the hospital opened an investigation and the doctor was summoned for a disciplinary hearing.

Hadassah has confirmed the report, Israel Hayom added.