US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Thursday with Prime Minister Yair Lapid following the elections in Israel.

“Spoke with Prime Minister Yair Lapid to commend Israel for its free and fair elections. I thanked him for his partnership and underscored the ironclad US-Israel relationship,” tweeted Blinken.

“I also emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate the situation in the West Bank,” added the Secretary of State.

While President Joe Biden has yet to speak to Netanyahu, White House officials said on Thursday that Biden is expected to call the Prime Minister-elect in the coming days and congratulate him on his re-election.

The officials said that Biden is very busy with the midterm elections that will be held on Tuesday but "the conversation with Netanyahu is very important to him and will take place within days."