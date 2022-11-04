In wake of elections to the 25th Knesset and the expected formation of a new government, Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday informed Prime Minister Yair Lapid of his intention to resign from his post in the coming days.

Bennett said, "I wish success to the government that will be formed. The government under my leadership knew how to implement a national policy, but it did so through negotiation and agreement."

"We prevented the signing of the nuclear agreement with Iran, we stopped the opening of a consulate in Jerusalem, we brought, for the first time in years, peace to the residents of the Gaza envelope, we returned masses of unemployed to work and we successfully passed a budget full of economic reforms. I hope that the new government will know how to act responsibly, while creating as broad consensus as possible among the people," added Bennett.

Sources close to Bennett said that he is taking the step in the wake of the expected formation of a right-wing government within a short time, and from the understanding that decisions on disputed issues are not expected until the formation of the new government, and as such the need for Bennett's right of veto in the government is redundant.

Lapid and Bennett agreed that until the new government is established, no actions with political sensitivity or that are not necessary will be carried out.